Cops Seek Holiday Home Burglars Caught on Video

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas police are hoping surveillance images will help them catch three home burglary suspects who victimized a northwest Las Vegas valley home just before the New Years holiday, authorities said.
The robbery happened at a home near the intersection of West Dorrell Lane and North Hualapai Way just before 6 p.m. on December 30, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Surveillance video inside the home shows the three suspects breaking in through a window and going through the house for several minutes before stealing items and leaving on foot.
The suspects all appeared to be male and in their mid-20s with slim builds. One suspect has a small tattoo on his left cheek, another was wearing a headlamp, while the third wore a sweatshirt with a large image of Mickey Mouse.
Anyone with any information about the burglary or the suspects was asked to call the LVMPD Northwest Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8577.