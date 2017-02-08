Nevada Prison Worker Among 2 Accused in Meth Smuggling Case

ELY, Nev. (AP) — A state corrections food service manager and an alleged accomplice are accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Nevada’s maximum-security prison in Ely.
A court clerk said Wednesday that Rodolfo Cruz Pinedo and Ana Mirayhot Denis are jailed at the White Pine County jail pending arraignment Thursday following their arrests last Saturday.
Each is expected to be appointed an attorney at that time.
The Nevada Department of Corrections says Pinedo worked since October in the kitchen at Ely State Prison.
Officials allege the 62-year-old Pinedo and 22-year-old Denis had 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine and a small amount of heroin with them when they were arrested in an Ely business parking lot.
The court official says Pinedo is being held on $500,000 bail, and Denis is held on $250,000 bail.