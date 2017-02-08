Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Henderson City Council Approves 6-Month Marijuana Ban

February 8, 2017 8:44 AM
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Henderson City Council has passed a six-month moratorium on marijuana sales.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday to ban the sale of recreational marijuana while they wait for regulations from the state.

According to the ordinance, the moratorium will allow city officials to consider regulations that will work with the regulatory scheme enacted by the state.

The moratorium can be lifted at any time once the City Council adopts regulations on the sale of recreational marijuana.

The city has issued 15 business licenses for medical marijuana establishments including five dispensaries, six cultivation facilities, three production facilities and a cultivation and production facility.

