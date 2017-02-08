Father Charged with Murder in 3-Month-Old’s Abuse Death

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A 22-year-old man faces murder charges after cops say he abused and ultimately killed his three-month-old child, according to authorities.
Keshawn Doucet was arrested Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Patrol officers and emergency personnel were called to the home on the 5200 block of Nellis Oasis Lane around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday after a call about an unresponsive three-month-old baby.
The child was taken to University Medical Center, where the infant was pronounced dead a short time later. The baby was determined to have suffered significant head and body injuries.
An investigation by the LVMPD Abuse and Neglect Section found the injuries were the result of abusive trauma done by the baby’s father Doucet.
Doucet was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder.