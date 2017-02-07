Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Squatters Blamed for Vegas Condo Fire

February 7, 2017 11:11 AM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A fire in a vacant Las Vegas condo early Tuesday is being investigated as the latest area blaze set by illegal squatters, according to authorities.

The fire broke at a home in the Desert Garden Condos at 1720 West Bonanza Road near Martin Luther King Boulevard just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Firefighters arrived to find flame and smoke coming from an upstairs window of the two-story building. The fire burning in a back upstairs bedroom was extinguished in less than five minutes.

The fires was contained to the bedroom and a portion of the outside rear wall and roof line where flames spread up the side of the building through the window, Szymanski said. Damage was estimated at $20,000.

Investigators said the exact cause of the fire was undetermined, though the unit was supposed to be vacant and showed evidence squatters had been using the condo for shelter.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

