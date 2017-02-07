Sierra Storm Packs Triple Threat; Avalanches, Floods, Winds

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A major storm packing a triple threat Tuesday dumped more than a foot of new snow in the Sierra Nevada, unleashed heavy rain that triggered mudslides in the valleys around Reno and Carson City, and pushed potentially damaging winds across much of western Nevada.
The National Weather Service issued avalanche, flooding and high wind warnings up and down the eastern front of the mountains.
A 147 mph wind gust was reported over the ridgetop at Alpine Meadows southwest of Tahoe.
Classes were delayed two hours at some schools around Lake Tahoe, where more than a foot of snow was reported at ski resorts.
Tire chain controls were lifted early Tuesday on Interstate 80 over Donner Summit, but a rock slide temporarily closed part of the highway near the California-Nevada line. The Mount Rose Highway between Reno and Tahoe remained closed.
In Carson City, heavy rain flooded some streets and caused a mudslide that closed southbound U.S. Highway 395 at the U.S. 50 on-ramp. A mudslide also blocked part of Highway 89 north of Reno.
In Fernley, high winds downed a tree and a power line closing a stretch of State Route 828.
Nearly 5 inches of rain was reported near Alpine Meadows southwest of Lake Tahoe, and more than 4 inches at California’s Plumas Eureka State Park north of Reno.