Rulings Could Shape Vegas Trial of 6 in Bundy Ranch Standoff

February 7, 2017 1:46 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal judge in Las Vegas is considering crucial rulings about what jurors will hear in the trial of six defendants accused of stopping U.S. agents at gunpoint from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy’s ranch in April 2014.

Jury selection continued Tuesday for a trial that isn’t for the jailed states’ rights advocate and four of his adult sons, but that will set the tone for their trial in coming weeks.

Some defense attorneys want U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro to dismiss the case outright.

They say they should’ve been told about an internal investigation released last week about Daniel Love, the federal Bureau of Land Management supervisor who oversaw the Bundy cattle roundup in April 2014.

Defense teams are also challenging statements defendants made in interviews with a film crew that they say was an FBI undercover operation.

