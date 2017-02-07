Police: Man Tries to Steal Henderson ATM, Crashes Stolen Truck, Escapes

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Henderson Police are searching for truck thief who tried to steal an ATM machine Tuesday before leading officers on a vehicle chase and escaping capture, authorities said.

The incident started when the suspect walked into the Walgreens store on the 400 block of North Arroyo Grande Boulevard, put a heavy chain around an ATM machine near the front door, attached the chain to a stolen Dodge Journey and pulled the cash machine out of the store, Henderson city spokeswoman Michelle French said.

A 911 call brought police to the Walgreens just as the suspect was trying to leave, setting off a short pursuit as the robber drove south on North Stephanie Road.

Within moments, the suspect crashed the truck into a wall near Santiago Drive and ran from the scene, darting into a nearby neighborhood.

While officers set up a perimeter along North Stephanie, Santiago, North Arroyo Grande and Trail Canyon Road, the suspect stole a 2006 grey Land Cruiser from a garage and fled the area.

The robber is described as a light-skinned man, approximately 30 years old, 5’10” tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt, a tan hat, light blue jeans and grey and white sneakers.

Investigators believe the suspect may also have been involved in the attempted theft of another ATM at the InTouch Credit Union location on the 4200 block of East Sunset Road earlier in the morning, French said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911.