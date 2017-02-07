Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Cops Seek Armed Suspect Who Robbed Vegas Drugstore, Bank

February 7, 2017 2:33 PM
Filed Under: armed robberies, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, South Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police investigators hope surveillance video images will help lead to the capture of an armed robber who held up a Las Vegas drugstore and a bank during the past several days, according to authorities.

The first attack happened at a drug store on the 8100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard around 2 p.m. on Jan. 30, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

The man approached a clerk in the store’s gaming area, pulled a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash. The gunman was last seen running from the business on eastbound South Las Vegas Boulevard.

The same suspect committed another robbery one week later at a bank branch on the 3700 block of East Flamingo Road at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The man handed a bank employee a note demanding money and again showed the black semi-automatic weapon to facilitate the robbery.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man in his 50s or 60s, approximately 6’0″ to 6’2″ with a very thin build and a white beard.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call the LVMPD Robbery Section at 702-828-3591.

