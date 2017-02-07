Cops: Scammers Targeting Elderly at Vegas Shopping Centers

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A pair of scam artists are preying on local elderly residents, recently targeting victims in the parking lot areas of northwest Las Vegas shopping centers, according to police.
The male and female crooks have centered on two basic approaches to carrying out these crimes, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
In some cases, one of the suspects will approach an elderly victim while that person is loading item into their vehicle truck. While one person distracts the victim, the other will enter the unlocked vehicle and steal items from the passenger compartment. Many times, the victims were not immediately aware they’d been victimized, police said.
Older shoppers have also been targeted while backing out of parking spaces. As they pull out, suspects will approach the driver, tell them they collided with their vehicle and request immediate cash to pay for the vehicle damage. Some victims have even gone with the suspects to a nearby ATM to get cash to pay the suspects.
The male suspect is described as light-skinned in his early 20s with short dark hair. He was wearing a gray lightweight hooded sweatshirt and jeans. Victims said he spoke English with a foreign accent. The female suspect is heavy set, in her late 30s or 40s with blonde greying hair.
The pair have been seen driving an unregistered late model blue Ford Mustang with a possible dent on the hood as well as an older faded brown or blue van with rear damage.
Anyone with any information about these crooks was asked to call the LVMPD Northwest Area Command Patrol Investigative Section at 702-828-0135.