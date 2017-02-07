Cops: Downtown Vegas Homeless Murders Are Connected

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) — Las Vegas authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the killer they suspect is connected to the beating deaths of two sleeping homeless men near downtown Las Vegas over the past month.
Homicide detectives believe the murders of Daniel Aldape on Jan. 4 and David Dunn last Friday are the work of the same killer, Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Dan McGrath said.
Aldape, 46, suffered blunt force injuries to his head while he slept near the southeast corner of Ogden Road and City Parkway around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 4.
Dunn, 60, was found with similar injuries near the intersection of Grand Central and South City parkways just before 9 a.m. on Feb. 3, McGrath said.
Investigators determined both victims frequented the downtown area and were not robbed of their belongings. Authorities are also looking into the possibility that the killer is also homeless, according to LVMPD Capt. Andy Walsh.
Officers in downtown Las Vegas are warning other homeless men and women of the danger and a stronger police presence is being dispatched in the area to help find the killer.
Anyone with information about either case was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.