Nevada’s Legislators Begin Biennial Lawmaking Process

February 6, 2017 2:41 PM
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s 63 state legislators are beginning the biennial lawmaking process to negotiate a state spending plan that could surpass $8 billion.

A ceremony attended by legislators’ families kicked off Monday with members of the Assembly voting for Assemblyman Jason Frierson to lead the lower chamber. The Las Vegas Democrat is the state’s first black Assembly Speaker.

The historic moment also marks the first time that both the state Senate and Assembly are concurrently led by black legislators.

In an election cycle dominated nationally by Republican candidates, Nevada Democrats flipped both chambers to their control.

They’re already putting roadblocks in front of some of Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval’s priorities, including a contentious school voucher program.

Among other policies, lawmakers will review state taxes and take a closer look at newly legalized recreational marijuana.

