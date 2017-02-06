Best Lingerie Boutiques In Las Vegas For Valentine’s Day Gifts

Valentine’s Day for couples is romantic and sexy. To share that special love after an intimate meal and candlelit night, lingerie is sensual and flirty. The soft feel of silk, the flow of satin, the promise of lace and the sight of color all add to passion. In Las Vegas, these lingerie boutiques offers personalize service and variety of choices for one of the most loving days (and nights) of the year.
Boca Park
750 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 5
Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 462-2300
www.savvylingerie.com
Savvy Lingerie offers intimate apparel for all sizes. Its goal is to empower women to celebrate and enjoy their sensuality and share it with their partners. Items featured include lingerie, nightwear, negligees, bedroom costumes, stockings, baby dolls, garter slips, sets, body stockings, slips, chemises and garter belts. Brand names carried include Hanky Panky, Chantelle, Le Mystere, Mimi Holliday, Addiction, Besame, Private Arts, Kamasutra, Baci and Dreamgirl. This is for those who want to tease and tempt. Free parking, including valet, is available.
8414 Farm Road, Suite 140
Las Vegas, NV 89131
(702) 258-8700
www.4realintimates.com
4 Real Intimate Apparel was started in 2010 by a mother and daughter team looking for affordable lingerie for themselves. They found few choices in the price range of $25 to $75 and they did not like the quality either. They decided to open a small lingerie boutique and have expanded to bras for all shapes and sizes. Choices for lingerie and lounge wear are available from small to plus sizes up to 6X as well as for fuller busted women with a small bottom size. The choices are meant to be fun and flirty. Plenty of free parking is available.
1000 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 108
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 685-8688
www.theblackroomvegas.com
The Black Room features lingerie imported from Germany and other countries in Europe. Items come in sizes small to 10X and features leather outfits, stockings, panties, negligees, baby doll nightgowns, lingerie dresses and bedroom costumes. There are also sexy bras, bra sets and corsets. There are items for men to add to the sensuality. For a walk on the wild size, the choices offered will add that erotic element. Parking is free and available.
Tivoli Village
400 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 160
Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 457-4457
www.shopdannata.com
The tag line for d’annata Boutique is “Shop for everything pretty.” It is compartmentalized with a separate lingerie section. Bras, sets, panties, robes and nightgowns are all soft and feminine for a lighter touch. Pajamas and nightshirts are also featured in several styles to accent that side of sensuality. Other items are sold such as candles and accessories to create that perfect mood. Parking, including valet, is complementary.
Commercial Center
900 Karen Ave., Suite A110
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 749-9455
www.thesexycloset.net
The Sexy Closet was opened in 2015 as a boutique for all sizes and to help people feel comfortable and sexy at the same time. Sizes carried are small to 3X and includes lingerie, corsets, dresses, accessories and cosmetics. Styles offered are unique and not carried in chain stores. Choices in corsets are simple, feminine or provocative in outerwear or under garments. The theme is sexy but with a touch of glamour and feminine appeal. Parking is plenty and free.