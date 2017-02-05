Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Safe in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have cancelled an AMBER Alert after a missing 8-year-old boy was found in Reno early Sunday.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office tells KOLO-TV that the boy is OK was found with the help of a tip and Reno Police. The mother of 8-year-old Anthony Lemus reported him missing in Cold Springs on Saturday night.
Her ex-husband, a suspect in the search, has also been found. Charges are pending as the investigation continues.
KOLO reported earlier that a SWAT team was at a home that may have held the boy and his father, Abraham Lemus.