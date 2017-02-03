Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

South Las Vegas House Fire Leaves One Displaced

February 3, 2017 9:32 AM
Filed Under: Callita Court, house fire, Las Vegas, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire that sustained serious damage in a south Las Vegas neighborhood Thursday.

The fire broke out at the home on the 2500 block of Callita Court around noon Thursday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Arriving firefighters found smoke coming from the attic of the single-story home and began their attack of the flames. However, the fire quickly grew and crews were forced to pull back and fight the flames from outside. Within minutes, the roof of the home collapsed, Szymanski said.

The fire was finally brought under control in about 30 minutes.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Two large dogs found in the backyard were rescued safely and unharmed.

The caues of the blaze was not immediately determined. Damage from the fire was estimated at $289,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia