South Las Vegas House Fire Leaves One Displaced

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire that sustained serious damage in a south Las Vegas neighborhood Thursday.
The fire broke out at the home on the 2500 block of Callita Court around noon Thursday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.
Arriving firefighters found smoke coming from the attic of the single-story home and began their attack of the flames. However, the fire quickly grew and crews were forced to pull back and fight the flames from outside. Within minutes, the roof of the home collapsed, Szymanski said.
The fire was finally brought under control in about 30 minutes.
No one was home at the time of the fire. Two large dogs found in the backyard were rescued safely and unharmed.
The caues of the blaze was not immediately determined. Damage from the fire was estimated at $289,000.