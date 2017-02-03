Jack Be Nimble is the Pet Pick of the Week for 2-3-2017

Baby lovebug, Miniature Pinscher, neutered boy, 3 months.
Please puppy-proof your home and yard for his safety.
Jack Be Nimble is remarkably adorable and friendly.
He is good with other dogs.
He needs a lifelong hero.
Jack Be Nimble was at another shelter that asked for our help. Due to a birth defect, he was diagnosed with frequent incontinence, which may or may not improve as he matures. Please also be willing and able to consult your veterinarian for additional options for him as his body develops and matures.