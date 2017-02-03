Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Homeless Man Found Killed in Downtown Las Vegas

February 3, 2017 4:41 PM
Filed Under: downtown Las Vegas, Grand Central Parkway, homeless man killed, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police investigators are working to determine who killed a homeless man found dead near a downtown Las Vegas intersection Friday morning, according to authorities.

Officers found the man dead at the intersection of Grand Central and South City parkways just before 9 a.m. Friday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

The man’s body showed an obvious sign of trauma. Witnesses told LVMPD Homicide detectives that the man was homeless and frequented the area. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

The killing was the 15th murder investigated by LVMPD Homicide investigators in 2017.

