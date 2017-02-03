Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Ex-Morgan Stanley Financial Adviser Arrested in Henderson

February 3, 2017 2:34 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in New York have charged a former Morgan Stanley financial adviser with stealing at least $5 million from customers.

Prosecutors said Friday that Barry Connell was arrested in Henderson, Nevada, on fraud and identity theft charges.

Authorities say the 50-year-old Chester, New Jersey, man used some money to fund a country club membership and private jet expenses. It was unclear who was representing him in Las Vegas federal court.

Prosecutors say Connell used his position at the New York-based financial institution to defraud the bank’s clients from December 2015 to November.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said in a civil action that Connell misappropriated the money from the accounts of a couple and their daughter.

Morgan Stanley said in a statement that it is cooperating with authorities.

