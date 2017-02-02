Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Fire Scorches Vacant Downtown Railroad Building

February 2, 2017 8:52 AM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Firefighters were called out to battle flames in an abandoned downtown Las Vegas railroad building early Thursday, a blaze that may have been caused by squatters, according to authorities.

Emergency crews responded to reports of fire in the Union Pacific railroad building on the 1000 block of Iron Horse Court near West Charleston Boulevard and Commerce Street just after 4 a.m. Thursday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Teams aggressively attacked the flames and had the fire mostly out within 20 minutes, Szymanski said.

The building had been vacant for over a year and was in the process of being demolished.

Squatters had apparently been staying in the building before the fire, Szymanski said.

