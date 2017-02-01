Police: Stepfather Stabbed Stepson in East Vegas Killing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a man killed in a fatal stabbing in east Las Vegas was trying to run away from his stepfather after a fight.
A Las Vegas police arrest report released Tuesday says 34-year-old Detroy Horn was found behind a shopping center with at least one stab wound to the chest.
Police say he had had been arguing with 54-year-old Arnold Whitehead at an apartment and they went outside after a woman asked them to leave.
The report says witnesses told police Horn was asking his stepfather to leave him alone when he was fatally stabbed on Saturday.
Whitehead left the scene, but was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.
No attorney was listed for Whitehead in court records Wednesday.