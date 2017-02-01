Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Goodell: “Work to Be Done” Before Vegas Move

February 1, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas Raiders, NFL, Raiders, Roger Goodell

HOUSTON (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league has not made a determination about Las Vegas as the host of a team for the league.

Goodell is speaking to reporters on Wednesday at his annual news conference ahead of the Super Bowl, and a few early questions were related to the Raiders’ plan to move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Goodell says there is “a great deal of work to be done” before that move could happen and that, in general, franchise “relocations are painful.”

He also says the NFL needs to “make sure” there is a “fine line” between team sports gambling and the NFL. Goodell adds that he does not think a casino could own an NFL team.

