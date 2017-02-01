Former Vegas Woman Blamed for Multi-State ID Thefts

DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors say a Dallas-area woman has been convicted in a Nevada, Florida and Texas medical records identity theft scam with more than 1,500 victims.
Deborah Petty of Mesquite was convicted Tuesday in Dallas of aggravated identity theft and seven counts of identity theft. Sentencing is pending for Petty, who faces more than 100 years in prison.
Investigators say Petty in 2011 and 2012 worked at a brain and spinal surgery center in Las Vegas and stole hundreds of patient files before being terminated. Prosecutors say the information stolen by the 48-year-old Petty was used for food stamp fraud in Florida.
Petty moved to Texas, worked at another medical center and had access to patient information. Mesquite police in 2014 recovered information on about 1,500 stolen identities maintained by Petty.