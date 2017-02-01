Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Former Vegas Woman Blamed for Multi-State ID Thefts

February 1, 2017 11:25 AM
Filed Under: Deborah Petty, identity theft, Las Vegas news

DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors say a Dallas-area woman has been convicted in a Nevada, Florida and Texas medical records identity theft scam with more than 1,500 victims.

Deborah Petty of Mesquite was convicted Tuesday in Dallas of aggravated identity theft and seven counts of identity theft. Sentencing is pending for Petty, who faces more than 100 years in prison.

Investigators say Petty in 2011 and 2012 worked at a brain and spinal surgery center in Las Vegas and stole hundreds of patient files before being terminated. Prosecutors say the information stolen by the 48-year-old Petty was used for food stamp fraud in Florida.

Petty moved to Texas, worked at another medical center and had access to patient information. Mesquite police in 2014 recovered information on about 1,500 stolen identities maintained by Petty.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia