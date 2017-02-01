Disabled Man Pulled From Fire at North Las Vegas Home

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A disabled man has been hospitalized after he was pulled from a North Las Vegas home after a fire.
The North Las Vegas Fire Department was dispatched Tuesday to a blaze at a single-family home on the 2100 block of Lawry Avenue. When firefighters arrived the flames had been extinguished, but the home was still full of smoke.
Firefighters helped evacuate family members, including a wheelchair-bound man. In all, eight people were displaced as a result of the blaze.
Fire officials ruled the cause of the blaze was accidental smoking.
Damage was estimated at $25,000.