Suspect Arrested in Vegas Goodwill Store Shooting Case

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators arrested a man who allegedly stole items from a northwest valley Goodwill store, then returned later to fire a shot at the business last November, according to authorities.
Randy Miller was arrested Saturday in connection with the incident at the Goodwill location on the 4800 block of West Craig Road on November 23, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
According to investigators, Miller entered the store with another man and committed a theft. A store clerk confronted the pair and the two men left. A short time later, Miller, 23, came back to the store in a dark green Honda Civic and fired a single shot at the business.
No one was hurt in the shooting.
After identifying Miller as the chief suspect in the case, Miller, 23, was arrested without incident and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of assault with a deadly weapon.
While investigators initially also sought a second suspect in the case, LVMPD said they were no longer looking for that person.