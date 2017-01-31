Nevada Couple Detained on Flight Back From Iran

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The family of an elderly couple who was trying to return from Iran to their home in Nevada says they were detained in Chicago for nine hours and missed their connection to Las Vegas because of President Trump’s executive orders on immigration.
Bita Nasri of Henderson told KLAS-TV her in-laws had been attending their son’s wedding in Iran and were trying to fly back to Las Vegas on Saturday.
She says both of them are Green Card holders and have lived in Nevada for five years. But she says they ended up being questioned for nine hours without food or water at a Chicago airport.
Nasri says the detainment traumatized the elderly couple. They finally made it back Sunday to McCarran International Airport, where protesters were rallying against Trump’s executive order banning travel for citizens of seven Muslim countries.