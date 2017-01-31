Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Former Cirque Staffer Hired as Vegas Golden Knights Trainer

January 31, 2017 7:10 PM
Filed Under: Jay Mellette, Las Vegas news, NHL, Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The new head of athletic training of the NHL’s new Vegas Golden Knights is a veteran Cirque du Soleil staffer.

The team says it has hired Jay Mellette as its head athletic trainer and director of sports performance. He joins the team after spending 12 years with Cirque, most recently as director of performance medicine.

Golden Knights general manager George McPhee in a statement says Mellette will help the team in “a meaningful way.” Mellette will be responsible for the sports performance services provided to Golden Knights players.

Before joining the team, Mellette oversaw the care of more than 1,300 Cirque athletes and staff members.

The Las Vegas franchise will begin play this fall. The NHL expansion team is the first major sports franchise to call the city home.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia