At Least 4 Refugees Not Coming to Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — At least four refugees who had been approved for settlement and due to arrive in the Las Vegas area in the coming weeks have had their flights canceled in the wake of President Trump’s freeze on the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

Statewide refugee coordinator Carissa Lopez-Ramirez told the Las Vegas Review-Journal nine refuges from six countries were expected to arrive in Nevada within the next two weeks.

Five still plan to make the trip. But she says four — including two from Iraq and one from Iran — didn’t board their respective flights over the past few days. She says the state refugee program received word of the formal cancellations on Monday.

Amy Rose, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union in Nevada, says no one has been officially detained at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. But she says some people are being held for unreasonable amounts of time.