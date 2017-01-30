Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas Man Arrested on Petition Signature Fraud Allegations

January 30, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Barbara Cegavske, Green Party, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, Renaldo Johnson

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 55-year-old Nevada man is facing multiple felony charges alleging that he submitted false signatures to try to qualify Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein for the November ballot in Nevada.

A court clerk said Monday that Renaldo Johnson of Las Vegas is due Feb. 7 in Clark County District Court on an indictment filed in December accusing him of petition misconduct, unlawful use of personal information and perjury.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced Johnson’s arrest Friday on charges filed by the state attorney general’s office.

Records show Johnson is being held on $75,000 bail at the Clark County jail.

It wasn’t clear from court or jail records if he has a lawyer, and calls to a telephone number that may be associated with Johnson didn’t connect.

