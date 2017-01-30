Man Making Phantom Pizza Delivery Wounded in Vegas Robbery

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

January 30, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, Nellis Air Force Base, Pentagon Avenue, pizza delivery robbery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a 60-year-old man who was shot during a weekend robbery in a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood was delivering a pizza to a house where an order hadn’t been placed.

Officer Danny Cordero said Monday the deliveryman was wounded in the neck, but is expected to survive after the Sunday afternoon robbery on Pentagon Avenue. That’s near Nellis Air Force Base.

Cordero says a man and woman made off with an undisclosed amount of money after the shooting, and detectives later learned that the homeowner hadn’t ordered a pizza.

The deliveryman was taken to University Medical Center treatment of injuries that Cordero says weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the two assailants were last seen leaving the area in a white four-door sedan.

