Hundreds Demonstrate in Vegas, Reno on Trump Immigration Policy

January 30, 2017 8:51 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, immigration protests, Las Vegas, McCarran International Airport, Nevada news

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in Nevada over the weekend as part of a series of nationwide protests against President Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

In Las Vegas, a group of protesters gathered Sunday evening at McCarran International Airport. Local lawyer Jamie Stilz was among those who told KLAS-TV the wanted to make sure people arriving at the airport know they are welcome in the United States despite what Trump might say.

Organizers from the Reno Solidarity Network estimate nearly 500 people lined the sidewalks on the Virginia Street Bridge in downtown Reno on Sunday carrying signs and chanting slogans.

Felicia Perez told the Reno Gazette-Journal many of the protesters were the same people who turned out the weekend before for the Women’s March against Trump’s policies affecting a variety of vulnerable populations.

