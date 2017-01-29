Vegas Robbery Suspect Shot by Another Man Dies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Metro Police say a robbery suspect has died after being shot by another man.

They say the incident occurred Saturday afternoon in the Spring Valley area.

Police say a man was shot four times after attempting to rob a victim of a cell phone.

They say the man was transported to a hospital in critical condition and died Sunday.

The name of man wasn’t immediately released.

Police say the Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity along with the cause and manner of death.