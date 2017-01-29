Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Suspect Arrested in Fatal East Las Vegas Stabbing

January 29, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Arnold Whitehead, fatal stabbing, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a suspect has been arrested in connecting with a fatal stabbing in east Las Vegas.

According to Metro Homicide detectives, the victim and 54-year-old Arnold Whitehead got into a fight.

They say Whitehead pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed the 34-year-old victim, whose name hasn’t been released yet.

Police say Whitehead left the scene of the crime, but officers found him nearby and took him into custody.

He was transported to Clark County Detention Center and booked on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon.

The victim’s body was found behind a shopping center around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police say at least one stab wound to the chest was discovered on the man’s body.

Medical responders rushed the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

