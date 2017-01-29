Las Vegas Police Investigating East Vegas Fatal Stabbing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are investigating a possible homicide in the area of east Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metro Police say the body of a 34-year-old male was found behind a shopping center around 4 p.m. Saturday near Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.

They say at least one stab wound to the chest was discovered on the man’s body.

Medical responders rushed the victim to the hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead.

The name of the man hasn’t been released yet.

Police say homicide detectives are investigating.