Jurors Begin Deliberations in Husband Hitman Murder Case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas jury has begun deliberating in the murder trial of a 31-year-old woman accused of arranging for a man to kill her husband.

Brandy Stutzman faces a possible death sentence if convicted in the 2010 killing of 32-year-old Joe Stutzman, so she could become the only woman on Nevada’s death row.

Jurors are expected Monday to resume deliberations that they start Friday after hearing closing arguments.

The prosecution contends Brandy Stutzman wanted her husband dead so she could get his life insurance proceeds. The defense argues that Jeremiah Merriweather killed Joe Stutzman on his own out of love for Brandy Stutzman.

Merriweather has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. He faces 21 years to life in prison.