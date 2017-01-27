Weekend Warning Issued for Mount Charleston Avalanches

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas-area residents are being advised to skip weekend trips to nearby Mount Charleston for snowball fights and sledding.

Authorities say an avalanche warning will continue while alpine hamlets dig out from more than 7 feet of fresh snow in recent weeks.

Clark County officials pointed to forecasts for windy conditions and warming temperatures in Kyle and Lee canyons through mid-day Saturday, and issued an advisory warning of the possibility of unstable snowpack on ridges and upper elevations.

Las Vegas police went door-to-door this week notifying residents of the risk.

Transportation officials, the National Park Service and the Nevada Highway Patrol say parking areas are snowbound, and there are very few places to pull off the road.

The Las Vegas Ski and Snowboard Resort is open, after performing avalanche control blasts in some areas to reduce the risk to patrons.