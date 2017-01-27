Vegas Bar Shooting, Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The suspect in the shooting death at a Las Vegas bar last weekend as well as a string of armed robberies across the eastern Las Vegas valley faces charges including murder following his arrest Thursday, authorities said.

Members of the Criminal Apprehension Team located Joel Nuno-Cruz in the area of East Charleston Boulevard and Treeline Drive Wednesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported. Nuno-Cruz attempted to escape, but after an extensive search of the area, he was eventually captured and arrested near the 6200 block of Yucca Valley Court.

Investigators identified Nuno-Cruz, 24, as the gunman who shot and killed Alberto Sanchez-Delatorre after an altercation at the OK Corral Bar on North Nellis Boulevard last Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Witnesses said Nuno-Cruz came into the bar with a woman around 6 a.m. and danced for about an hour before getting into an argument and brief physical confrontation with Sanchez-Delatorre. After walking the woman outside, Nuno-Cruz walked back into the bar and fired several rounds, killing Sanchez-Delatorre.

One of the bullets inadvertently hit a bar waitress in the leg. She was hospitalized and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives determined through surveillance video and the weapon used that the suspect was also responsible for a string of eight armed robberies beginning Jan. 7 and targeting mostly fast food restaurants in the eastern Las Vegas area.

Nuno-Cruz was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on several charges, including murder, burglary, battery and illegal possession of a firearm.