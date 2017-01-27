Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

UNLV, Sanchez Agree to 3-Year Extension Through 2021

January 27, 2017 4:58 PM
Filed Under: college football, contract extension, tony sanchez, UNLV

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV and football coach Tony Sanchez have agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2021 season.

Terms of the deal announced Friday are still being finalized by the university.

The 42-year-old Sanchez was hired as UNLV’s 11th coach in 2014, his first college coaching job after working at nearby Bishop Gorman High School. He led the Rebels to a 3-9 record in his first season and 4-8 in 2016.

Sanchez also has been heavily involved in massive fundraising efforts at UNLV, including money for a new on-campus practice facility for the Rebels. He also has supported a push for a new stadium to bring the Raiders to Las Vegas.

