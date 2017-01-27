Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Second Suspect Arrested in Vegas Shooting That Killed 2, Wounded 1

January 27, 2017 3:04 PM
Filed Under: Alyssa Velasco, Durwin Allen, fatal shooting, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Myron Manghum, Terrell Stewart, West Washington Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A second suspect was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man and woman and the wounding of a third person inside a downtown Las Vegas home during an argument over drugs, according to authorities.

Terrell Stewart was arrested Thursday near West Ann Road and North Decatur Boulevard, more than a week after investigators say Stewart and Durwin Allen committed the killings inside a home on the 900 block of West Washington Avenue on Jan. 18, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Alyssa Velasco of Las Vegas and Myron Manghum of North Las Vegas died from gunshot wounds to the head and neck suffered during the attack.

Detectives determined Velasco, 27, and Manghum, 33, along with a third victim were inside the home when Stewart, 31, and Allen, who had been at the home earlier in the evening, returned and knocked at the door.

The surviving victim told police an argument over drugs ensured, prompting the gunfire that killed Velasco and Manghum while wounding the third victim. That man suffered wounds to his hands, but was able to escape the home and was treated at University Medical Center.

On Monday, Allen was taken into custody on the 2700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard by members of the area’s Criminal Apprehension Team.

Stewart and Allen each face several charges, including 2 counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery, conspiracy and battery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia