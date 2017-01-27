Second Suspect Arrested in Vegas Shooting That Killed 2, Wounded 1

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A second suspect was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man and woman and the wounding of a third person inside a downtown Las Vegas home during an argument over drugs, according to authorities.

Terrell Stewart was arrested Thursday near West Ann Road and North Decatur Boulevard, more than a week after investigators say Stewart and Durwin Allen committed the killings inside a home on the 900 block of West Washington Avenue on Jan. 18, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Alyssa Velasco of Las Vegas and Myron Manghum of North Las Vegas died from gunshot wounds to the head and neck suffered during the attack.

Detectives determined Velasco, 27, and Manghum, 33, along with a third victim were inside the home when Stewart, 31, and Allen, who had been at the home earlier in the evening, returned and knocked at the door.

The surviving victim told police an argument over drugs ensured, prompting the gunfire that killed Velasco and Manghum while wounding the third victim. That man suffered wounds to his hands, but was able to escape the home and was treated at University Medical Center.

On Monday, Allen was taken into custody on the 2700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard by members of the area’s Criminal Apprehension Team.

Stewart and Allen each face several charges, including 2 counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery, conspiracy and battery.