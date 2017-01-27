Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Arrested in Homeless Man’s Murder Near Woodlawn Cemetery

January 27, 2017 3:32 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Mario Velasco, Michael Tzaras, Woodlawn Cemetery

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man already under arrest on unrelated crimes has been charged with the killing of a homeless man found outside Woodlawn Cemetery last November, according to authorities.

Mario Velasco was arrested in December and was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center when detectives linked him to the killing of Michael Tzaras on Nov. 10, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

The 46-year-old was found on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Tzaras was taken to University Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

Detectives determined Tzaras had been lying on the sidewalk when Velasco shot him.

Velasco, 26, was rebooked on one count of murder Thursday and remains held at the Clark County Detention Center.

