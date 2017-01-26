Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Woman Shot Dead in Northeast Vegas Home

January 26, 2017 12:03 PM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators are working to determine what led to the killing of a woman found shot to death inside her northeast valley home early Wednesday, according to authorities.

The shooting happened at the home on the 3500 block of Morning Mist Drive some time before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators determined the victim was hosting a gathering at her home before the shooting. The victim’s roommate left, then returned a short time later to find the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not immediately released pending family notification.

No arrests had been made and there was no announced motive suspected in the killing.

The murder is the 11th homicide investigated by LVMPD detectives in 2017.

