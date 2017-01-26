Third Person Dies Following Las Vegas Apartment Fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada man has died after being critically injured in an apartment fire that also killed his daughter and her mother.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed Wednesday the death of 39-year-old Andrew Ray, who had been hospitalized after the Jan. 19 blaze.

Fire officials have said he was found lying outside the apartment along with his 8-year-old daughter Kaysha Ray.

Killed in the fire was 37-year-old Diana Bankson. Family members say the couple’s suffered burns on 80 percent of her body and died shortly after.

The couple’s two older daughters escaped the apartment with cuts from crawling out of a broken window.

Fire investigators believe the blaze started in the living room. No smoke alarms were found in the apartment.