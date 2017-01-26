Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Smoke, No Fire Found in Mandalay Bay Laundry Chute

January 26, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Strip, laundry chute fire, mandalay bay

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A fire official says a report of a laundry chute fire in a Las Vegas Strip high-rise turned out to be more smoke than flame.

Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan says firefighters responding to alarms about 3:45 p.m. Thursday found light smoke but no fire when they reached the laundry chute about mid-way up the Mandalay Bay hotel tower.

Buchanan says no evacuations were necessary and no injuries were reported.

He says the smoky chute stretched from the 35th to 39th floors.

The 64-story tower also has the Four Seasons resort.

Buchanan says hotel personnel used vents to remove the smoke.

