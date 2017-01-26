Cops Arrest Man in Fatal November Apartment Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The killing of a man found shot multiple times in front of a downtown Las Vegas apartment last November has led to murder charges against his alleged shooter, according to authorities.

Denfield Wright was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Nelson Navarijo-Padilla inside an apartment on the 2100 block of Sunrise Avenue on November 25, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Officers responding to a call of gunshots found Navarijo-Padilla’s body in front of an apartment. The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined a woman who lived in the apartment, 24-year-old Porchay Banks, helped attempt to cover up the killing, dragging Navarijo-Padilla’s body outside and trying to keep up evidence of the shooting before police arrived.

Banks was charged as an accessory to the murder.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting or Wright’s connection to Banks or the victim.