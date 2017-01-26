Clark County School District Taking Up Sanctuary Question

LAS VEGAS (AP) — School trustees in Las Vegas, where almost half the students are of Hispanic heritage, considered Thursday whether to declare the nation’s fifth-largest public school district an immigration sanctuary for students, regardless of their citizenship status.

The proponent of the resolution, Clark County School District board member Carolyn Edwards, called it a response to President Donald Trump’s promises to deport people who live in the U.S. without legal permission.

Edwards said she didn’t know how her six board colleagues would vote.

They were taking up the question a day after the president said he was jump-starting construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall and intends to cut federal grants for immigrant-protecting “sanctuary cities.”

Edwards said she wants to restate and reinforce protections for children of immigrants under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival act that President Barack Obama signed at a Las Vegas high school in November 2014.

Edwards’ proposal says information about students’ immigration status won’t be released to immigration enforcement agencies including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement without “parent consent, a judicial warrant, subpoena, or court order.”

The sprawling district covers a county almost the size of New Jersey. It has 351 campuses including 49 high schools.

Administrators say students speak some 70 languages, and 46 percent of the 322,000 students claim Hispanic heritage.

Public school districts in other cities have considered or passed similar statements of intent in recent months, including Los Angeles and Oakland in California; Portland, Oregon; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Denver and Minneapolis.

Several colleges and universities around the country also have committed to offering sanctuary and financial support to immigrant students, and to not voluntarily help the federal government deport students.