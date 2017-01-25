Voluntary Evacuation Near Mt. Charleston Amid Avalanche Risk

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County officials have issued a voluntary evacuation for two communities in Mount Charleston due to avalanche risk.
The order was issued late Tuesday for the Kyle and Lee Canyon areas, which have seen several feet of snow over the last week.
Officials say motorists can expect temporary closures on State Route 156, also known as Lee Canyon Road and State Route 157, or Kyle Canyon Road.
Emergency officials are telling people to watch out for signs of avalanche, including cracks forming in the snow, ground that feels hollow underfoot, and significant warming or rapidly increasing temperatures.
Mt. Charleston is about 40 miles from Las Vegas.