Las Vegas Sands Posts Profit, Misses 4th Quarter Forecasts

January 25, 2017 1:55 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Sands, quarterly earnings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $509 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 62 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $3.08 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.15 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.67 billion, or $2.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.41 billion.

Las Vegas Sands shares have risen 6 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $56.65, an increase of 45 percent in the last 12 months.

