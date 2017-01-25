Governor, Elections Chief Say No Illegal Voting in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s governor and top state election official said Wednesday they know of no evidence that anyone voted illegally last November.

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval told reporters at a National Governor’s Association meeting in Washington, D.C., that he was unaware of any illegally cast ballots in Nevada during last year’s presidential election.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske issued a similar statement after President Donald Trump said he believes millions of people in the nation voted illegally.

Cegavske said her office was investigating “attempted fraud related to voter registration in Nevada” and referred to one arrest.

She said state officials continue to investigate claims of voter registration irregularities, but know of no illegally cast ballots.

Deputy Nevada Secretary of State Gail Anderson made a distinction between voter registration fraud and votes illegally cast.

Anderson confirmed the case Cegavske cited was the July arrest of a 45-year-old woman who officials said helped register voters outside a Wal-Mart store in rural Pahrump, about 60 miles west of Las Vegas.

Tina Marie Parks was charged intimidating and attempting to intimidate voters, registration improprieties and perjury.

She was accused of fraudulently marking a party affiliation on a voter registration form, which cost the voter an opportunity to vote in the June 14 primary election, and of signing four registration forms for herself that included an affidavit that she had never been convicted of a felony.

Parks pleaded guilty Dec. 2 before trial in state court in Pahrump to a low-level felony voter registration offense, a court clerk said. The conviction usually calls for mandatory probation, but Parks faces one to four years in prison at sentencing March 17 due to her prior conviction.

Parks’ attorney, Nathan Gent, declined Wednesday to comment about the case.