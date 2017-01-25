Flu Activity on the Rise in Southern Nevada

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

January 25, 2017 10:35 PM
Filed Under: flu activity, Las Vegas news, Nevada news, southern nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The flu has been spreading in Clark County with 238 confirmed cases and one death reported since October.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported Wednesday that this year’s flu season totals compare to last year’s 125 confirmed cases and 11 deaths.

The number of people hospitalized with the flu has also increased to 184, up from 90 hospitalized at the same time in 2016.

The person who died from the flu this season was over the age of 65 and had been hospitalized.
The health district says flu season peaks in January and February.

Officials are encouraging residents at least six months old to get a flu vaccine every year.

