Cops: Two Arrested For Firing Pellet Gun at Passing Vehicles

January 25, 2017 4:50 PM
Filed Under: Keonte Carter, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, pellet gun shooting, Sunset Park, Sunset Road

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – An 18-year-old and an underage boy were arrested after Las Vegas police said the pair were firing a pellet gun at passing vehicles and a playground in Sunset Park Wednesday morning.

Park maintenance workers saw the pair firing the weapon around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and called police, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

According to the witnesses, Keonte Carter, 18, and a boy under 18 years old, dressed in black hoodies, were shooting the pellet gun at cars and trucks travelling along Sunset Road as well as into a children’s playground area at the park.

No one was injured and there was no reports of any damage stemming from the incident, investigators said.

Officers located and arrested the two. Carter was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of discharging a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The juvenile, who was not identified because of his age, was booking into the Clark County Juvenile Hall.

