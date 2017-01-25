Cops Seek Three Gunmen Who Wounded Boy, 11

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Two months after an 11-year-old boy was critically wounded when gunmen opened fire on his family’s downtown Las Vegas home, detectives are still searching for those suspects, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of North 23rd Street around 3:30 a.m. on November 26, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Family members told police there were asleep inside when three suspects walked up their driveway and fired almost two dozen rounds from a handgun into the home.

The child was hit in the chest and arm. He was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. After spending several days in the hospital, the boy was eventually released and continues to recover from his injuries.

Grainy surveillance video taken of the incident can only identify three suspects believed to be Hispanic arriving in a light colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Downtown Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-1553.